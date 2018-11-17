FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Davita Inc (DVA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Davita in a report released on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Davita’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVA. Raymond James cut Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Davita stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Davita has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 247.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

