FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.11.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $241.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,859,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,492,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,894,000 after buying an additional 760,872 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,292,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,984,000 after buying an additional 1,075,314 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,463,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after buying an additional 526,139 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,901,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,018,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the period.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

