FY2018 EPS Estimates for Altura Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst (ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altura Energy in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Altura Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, GMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altura Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Altura Energy stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Altura Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.70.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill, Killam, Macklin, Wildmere, and Leduc-Woodbend areas located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

