FY2018 EPS Estimates for Information Services Group, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $5.00 target price on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 88.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.