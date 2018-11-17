FY2018 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned 0.08% of Sierra Metals worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.