FY2018 EPS Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Raised by SunTrust Banks

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $127.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

SMLP stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 95,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $160,250.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.59%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 140.24%.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

