FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Wedbush lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01.

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of -0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $105,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $237,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

