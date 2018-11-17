FY2019 EPS Estimates for American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Decreased by Analyst

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for American Vanguard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of AVD opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.33. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $510.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.13.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 62.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth $219,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

