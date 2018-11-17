FY2019 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc (VVV) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on Valvoline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Valvoline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NYSE:VVV opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 110.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

