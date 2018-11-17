G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 646,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,242. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

