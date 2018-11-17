G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $56.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $45.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $779,670.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,737,000 after buying an additional 230,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 543,174 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 75,585 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,327,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,297,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,524,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIII opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 10.67%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.