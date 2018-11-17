Gabelli Funds LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,375,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,300 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $33.49 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

