Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $232,000 Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of CBPO opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CBPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Biologic Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $232,000 Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/gabelli-funds-llc-takes-232000-position-in-china-biologic-products-holdings-inc-cbpo.html.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.