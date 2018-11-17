Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 56,800 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 126.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,597,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 972,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 153,847 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 205.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 259,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,914,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 838,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.22. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 56,800 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-buys-56800-shares-of-kinross-gold-co-kgc.html.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.