Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in First Data Corp (FDC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Data were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 14.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 139.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Data by 110.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the second quarter worth $696,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDC. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of FDC opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $2,171,541.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,705 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

