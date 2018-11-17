GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft earned a news impact score of 0.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently commented on GEAGY. ValuEngine cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

