Gene Source Code Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $25,735.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00138276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00224744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.33 or 0.10318879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010101 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

