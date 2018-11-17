Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Generac worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 44.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $56.80 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.94 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,971 shares in the company, valued at $46,165,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/generac-holdings-inc-gnrc-holdings-cut-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.