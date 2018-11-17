General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $48,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 165,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

