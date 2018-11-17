Genpact (G) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genpact continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions have helped expanding Genpact’s product portfolio as well as gaining new domain expertise. Strong clientele across the world is another growth catalyst. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are appreciable. Despite such positives, shares of Genpact have underperformed the industry over the past year. In fact, Genpact faces significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Frequent acquisitions have also negatively impacted its balance sheet. The company experiences seasonality with revenues typically lower in the first and second quarters.”

Get Genpact alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genpact and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.31.

G stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 660,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,773. Genpact has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 708,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.