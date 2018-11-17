Gentex (GNTX) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,185. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.51 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,155 shares of company stock worth $23,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 616,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.