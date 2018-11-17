Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 264,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 37,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 543,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

