Gladstone Land (LAND) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,416. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 70.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

