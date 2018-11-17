Global Payments Inc (GPN) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615,583 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $145,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,712,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,501,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,333,000 after acquiring an additional 935,336 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Global Payments by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 876,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 627,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,267,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 57,737 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $7,377,633.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,083 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total transaction of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,655 shares of company stock worth $11,496,525 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

