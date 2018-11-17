Global Water Resources (GWRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWRS. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of GWRS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.19. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other news, Director Debra Coy acquired 4,126 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $41,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,430 shares of company stock valued at $73,830. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

