Globalstar (GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,963,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 4,157,458 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.34.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Warlander Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP now owns 35,500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,169 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC now owns 32,510,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 21,646,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 392,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,730,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 10,985,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

