Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 2,576,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,146. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,132.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $626,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,349.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,713 shares of company stock worth $2,622,978 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,975 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5,940.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,850 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,470,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,320,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,262,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

