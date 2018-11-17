GoByte Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,144.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $23,144.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00011645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003033 BTC.

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 3,786,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,961,017 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

