Golar LNG (GLNG) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.09.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 971,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 884.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.