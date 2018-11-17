Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is expected to benefit from commencement of the Hilli Episeyo. The company's third-quarter results, scheduled to be announced on Nov 5, are likely to get a boost from the operation of Hilli Episeyo as well as an improving shipping market. Third-quarter TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) is expected to at least double the second-quarter figure of $19,600. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends are also encouraging. To this end, Golar LNG hiked its dividend to 12.5 cents per share from the previous 5 cents. Despite such tailwinds, the massive increase in operating expenses is another cause for concern. Such high costs might limit Golar LNG's bottom line in the third quarter as well. Its high debt levels are concerning too. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months due to the headwinds.”

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 971,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.60. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -34.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.