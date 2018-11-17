Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.64 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce $129.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the highest is $146.61 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $57.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $316.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.12 million to $355.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $505.81 million, with estimates ranging from $368.25 million to $598.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 27.87%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

GLNG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 971,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

