Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Receives $33.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at $56,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Arcana sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $245,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,366.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,040 shares of company stock valued at $268,367 and have sold 210,024 shares valued at $5,390,719. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 509,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 53.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 413,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,342. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $210.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.