Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cfra set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.29 ($21.27).

Shares of STM stock opened at €19.87 ($23.10) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

