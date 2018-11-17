Goodomy Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Goodomy has a total market capitalization of $700,204.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goodomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goodomy has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goodomy alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006588 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00023142 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00268498 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001274 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Goodomy Token Profile

Goodomy (CRYPTO:GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goodomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goodomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.