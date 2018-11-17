Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,758. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.