Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,888 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,888 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Nomura downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

