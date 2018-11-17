Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE GPK opened at $11.68 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

