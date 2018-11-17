Great Portland Estates PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 (GPOR)

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GPOR stock opened at GBX 711.40 ($9.30) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 702 ($9.17).
Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) by GBX (1.70) (($0.02)).
A number of research firms have recently commented on GPOR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 682.92 ($8.92).
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
