Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GPOR stock opened at GBX 711.40 ($9.30) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 702 ($9.17).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) by GBX (1.70) (($0.02)).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPOR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 682.92 ($8.92).

WARNING: “Great Portland Estates PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 (GPOR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/great-portland-estates-plc-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-4-30-gpor.html.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.