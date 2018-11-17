Green Plains (GPRE) vs. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (SUIC) Head to Head Review

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Plains and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $3.60 billion 0.20 $61.06 million ($0.86) -19.99 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $30,000.00 9,831.67 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

Green Plains has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated does not pay a dividend. Green Plains pays out -55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Green Plains has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Plains and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Green Plains’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains 0.23% -4.22% -1.63% Sino United Worldwide Consolidated N/A -255.76% -651.26%

Summary

Green Plains beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for retail and industrial uses. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately a fleet of 3,500 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

