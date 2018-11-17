Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Green Plains has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $710.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 25,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 6,817.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 330,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

