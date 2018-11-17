Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Green Plains has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $710.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 25,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 6,817.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 330,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply