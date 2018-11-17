GridCoin (GRC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $2,881.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.