Griffon (GFF) PT Lowered to $19.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.10% from the company’s current price.

GFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $545.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,348,000 after acquiring an additional 539,643 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 570.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 440,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,058,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 369,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Griffon by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 282,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.