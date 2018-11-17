GrubHub’s (GRUB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surged on a year-over-year basis primarily due to an increasing number of diners. The growth can be attributed to product improvements, better restaurant selection and increased marketing initiatives by the company. Newly-launched Grubhub delivery markets to support the Yum! Brand partnership also contributed to the increase in new diners. Moreover, management raised revenue guidance for fourth-quarter 2018 on the back of increased order volume growth and contribution from LevelUp acquisition. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increase in marketing expense coupled with additional investments in new delivery markets and LevelUp is a headwind.”

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of GRUB traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,763. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $418,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $253,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,611. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in GrubHub by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,304,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,111,000 after buying an additional 638,210 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in GrubHub by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,345,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,153,000 after buying an additional 310,959 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,422,000 after buying an additional 402,466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GrubHub by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,934,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,186,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,880,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.