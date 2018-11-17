Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $37.25 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $44.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.
