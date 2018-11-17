Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $226.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

