H & R Block Inc (HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will post sales of $138.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $140.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.38. 1,611,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.07. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.56%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in H & R Block in the second quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in H & R Block in the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,284,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

