Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutically driven, development stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing recombinant human enzymes for the infertility, ophthalmology, and oncology communities. The company’s broad product development portfolio, including expected near- and long-term product offerings, is based on intellectual property covering the family of human enzymes known as hyaluronidases. The company’s initial products are being developed to offer safer and purer alternatives toexisting slaughterhouse derived extracts that carry risks of pathogen contamination, immunogenicity, and toxicity. The commercialization of Halozyme’s highly versatile enzyme technology within proven markets will enable the company to positively impact the quality of medicine. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.88. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 161,246 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $2,765,368.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,094,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 1,194,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $21,082,254.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,706 shares of company stock valued at $35,509,187 over the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,530,000 after acquiring an additional 659,763 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,228,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,680,000 after acquiring an additional 967,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,368,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 727,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,135,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after acquiring an additional 819,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

