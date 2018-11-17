Hammerson (HMSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $416.80

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 416.80 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 423.30 ($5.53), with a volume of 3382731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.10 ($5.75).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.62 ($7.05).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

