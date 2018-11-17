Hammerson (HMSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Hammerson to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 539 ($7.04) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Hammerson to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 539.62 ($7.05).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 421.60 ($5.51) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of £523.38 ($683.89).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

