Harris Co. (HRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Harris reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.11.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $3,025,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,987. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harris by 879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Harris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.91. 790,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. Harris has a twelve month low of $138.08 and a twelve month high of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

